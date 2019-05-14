After dustup over Holocaust remarks, Rep. Tlaib claims a friend suggested she ‘talk like a fourth grader’ so ‘racist idiots’ can understand (VIDEO)

Muslim U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) dismissed criticism over her recent controversial — and inaccurate — remarks on the Holocaust Monday, telling NBC’s “Late Night” host Seth Meyers that a friend advised her to start clarifying her comments by speaking at a fourth grade level so “racist idiots” might be able to understand what she means.

Speaking on a podcast with Yahoo! News last week, the freshman representative said “a calming feeling” comes over her when she thinks of the Holocaust because her Palestinian ancestors sacrificed to provide a “safe haven” for Jews in the aftermath.

Tlaib’s comments were met with scathing rebukes from Republican leaders, whom she accused of twisting of her words. But even left-leaning outlet CNN scorned her revisionist history with a fact-check segment. – READ MORE