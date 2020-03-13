After college cancels classes over coronavirus, 1,000 students gather in street, jump on cars, throw objects at cops — in apparent celebration

Dayton (Ohio) Police and University of Dayton Police were called to a student neighborhood late Tuesday night in response to a large, disorderly crowd of about 1,000 that had gathered in the street, WDTN-TV reported.

The university police chief told the station in a statement that crowd members blocked the street, which prevented emergency medical access, and also damaged property, jumped on cars, and threw objects in the road, at officers, and at others in the crowd, which resulted in at least one injury.

Video that shows students blocking Lowes Street. This was before any police action. pic.twitter.com/EX3CK0pQpU — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

But students told WDTN they were celebrating the cancellation of classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When members of the crowd failed to obey commands to disperse, police shot pepper balls into the crowd, the chief said, adding that the projectiles “deliver a non-toxic, irritant powder that disperses quickly. The active ingredient is similar to what is found in hot sauce.” The station added that police wore riot gear. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --