After Calling Out Media, Former ‘60 Minutes’ Host Lara Logan Lands Deal With Fox News

Emmy Award-winning journalist Lara Logan has secured a deal with Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation, a report from Variety published Monday revealed.

Logan, the former chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News and a correspondent for “60 Minutes,” will be hosting a four-part docuseries called “No Agenda” for the streaming service, which is set to debut in January of 2020.

The docuseries “will feature four 90-minute installments, each comprised of four episodes that will be released simultaneously on the platform,” Variety reported. “Logan will focus on four topics: media bias, immigration, socialism and veterans. She is expected to report from ‘the front lines of America’s political and ideological war zones and dive into a number of hot-button issues with on-the-ground coverage and expert interviews,’ according to a description.”

“This series is what American people tell me they want everywhere I go — honest, independent journalism that will not bow to propagandists and political operatives who use the media as a weapon to silence, punish and bully,” Logan said in a statement.

In February, Logan made headlines for calling out the mainstream media for dropping even the pretense of being objective, likening some journalists to "activists" and "propogandists."