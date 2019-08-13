After autopsy, cause of Jeffrey Epstein’s death awaits ‘further information’

The New York City medical examiner’s office said Sunday that it had completed an autopsy on the financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein but that it needed more information before determining the cause of death.

Multiple people briefed on the investigation told NBC News that suicide remains the presumed cause of death and that no sign of foul play has emerged in the day and a half since Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive in his federal jail cell in lower Manhattan on Saturday.

Epstein was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, even though he was found in his cell two weeks ago with marks on his neck, multiple people familiar with the investigation said.

Attorney General William Barr said Saturday that he was “appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead” while in federal custody. Barr said the Justice Department’s inspector general was opening an investigation. – READ MORE