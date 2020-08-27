After Attacking Trump, White House Kisses Lebron James’ A$$ Over NBA Boycott

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Thursday he planned to contact Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James following a decision by NBA players to sit out Wednesday night’s playoff games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

“We’re happy to talk with him and say, ‘look, let’s both figure out what we both want to accomplish and let’s come up with a common pathway to get there,'” Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump, said during an interview with Politico aired on C-SPAN, adding he planned to reach out to James later Thursday.

Professional sports came to a sudden halt on Wednesday after members of the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their upcoming playoff game to protest the shooting of Blake.

The Bucks’s decision to boycott the games was followed by an announcement from the NBA that all of Wednesday’s games would be postponed. Players from the MLB, MLS and WNBA elected to sit out their games to protest the police shooting as well.

“F— THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” James tweeted following the Bucks’ decision. READ MORE:

