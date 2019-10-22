After a very public feud with President Trump, latest poll shows Mitt Romney unpopular in Utah

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has a lower approval rating than a disapproval rating in the most recent poll after his very public feud with President Donald Trump.

The survey by Utah Policy and Y2 Analytics shows that only 46 percent of respondents in Utah approve of his performance, while 51 percent do not approve of his performance.

Romney was elected in 2018 with 62 percent of the vote.

In January, 54 percent of Utah voters said they wouldn’t vote to re-elect Trump, and the same percentage said they approved of Romney standing up to the president.

But 10 months after assuming his office in Congress, his net approval rating is underwater after a series of scuffles with Trump.

Jason Perry of the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics opined that the rating also reflected how Utahns looked upon the federal government. – READ MORE