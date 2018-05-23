‘After a discussion with your mother’: Parents sue to boot 30-year-old son — after giving him five eviction notices (VIDEO)

A New York State Supreme Court Justice on Tuesday sided with the parents of a 30-year-old Camillus man who are suing their son in a bid to force him out of their house after multiple eviction notices.

Mark and Christina Rotondo told the court they first issued their son Michael an eviction letter on Feb. 2, 2018, and the 30-year-old has refused to leave, despite repeated follow up demands in the months since, Syracuse.com reports.

“After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately,” Mark Rotondo wrote.

Eleven days later, Christina Rotondo issued another letter.

“Michael Joseph Rotondo, You are hereby evicted from 408 Weatheridge Drive, Camillus, New York effective immediately,” she wrote.– READ MORE

