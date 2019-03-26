After 2 Years Of Collusion Headlines, CNN Releases Poll That Shows How Little Voters Care About Russia

CNN’s “New Day” analyzed a network poll Tuesday showing zero percent of 2020 voters consider the Russia investigation a critical issue.

“This is a recent poll we just did, we open ended it, said okay, ‘what’s the most important issue for your 2020 vote?’ So voters could say pretty much anything. But look at this. Look at the Russia investigation. Zero percent said that it was the most important to their vote in 2020,” CNN senior writer Harry Enten said.

Enten departed from CNN’s past narrative on Russia and said health care is more important to the electorate than the Mueller probe.

“Zero, zero, zero respondents said Russia,” he continued. “One thing we were talking about health care obviously, the Trump Administration wants to get rid of the ACA. Look at that, it ranked significantly higher. So of the news that’s kind of come out this week of things that are important to people’s vote in 2020, I would honesty argue that the health care news is far more important than the Russia investigation.”

Host Alisyn Camerota said it wasn’t shocking to see most voters don’t care about the Russia probe, despite dedicating hours of interview time to the subject since 2017.

“Stop the presses,” Camerota said sarcastically. “Most important issue to people’s lives, of course it’s not the Russia investigation.”

“Most important to their vote in 2020,” Enten replied. “Most important issue.”

Enten also cited a Fox News poll which showed only 7 percent of respondents believe there is a strong chance their views of the president would change, based on the Mueller report.

You can Follow Nick on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]