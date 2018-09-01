After 18 Months Of #Resistance, Perpetual Crises & ‘Fake News,’ Trump’s Poll Numbers Look Oddly Familiar

It’s been a wild year and a half in the still relatively young Trump presidency, which has been marked by perpetual #resistance, Trump’s ongoing war with the “Fake News Media,” and a steady flow of outrage from Trump critics — sometimes over legitimate mistakes, but often just a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome. But after all of the hand-wringing and hysterics, a look at public opinion over that period shows that it’s all had little lasting impact on how people feel about Trump.

At the end of the first full month of his presidency, Trump’s approval rating, according to RealClearPolitics‘ average of the national polls, was 43% and his disapproval was 50%. Eighteen months and countless crises and scandals later, his approval stands at a familiar 43%, while his disapproval has inched up to 53%, about 3 points worse. Trump’s been at around that same split since the beginning of May.

While Trump’s numbers look almost identical to his early numbers, his approval certainly hasn’t been a flat line. His best performance was within the first two weeks of his presidency, when he reached 46% and his disapproval was at 48.3%. From about May 2017 all the way to early February 2018, Trump’s approval dipped to 40% or below and his disapproval reached as high as 58%. His biggest deficit, according to RCP’s calculation, was a brutal -21.1 (37 – 58.1) on December 13, 2017. – READ MORE

Two-thirds Of Republicans And A Third Of Independents Think Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia Investigation Should Be Shut Down, According To A New Poll.

In addition, an overwhelming amount of Republicans polled–80 percent–agree with President Trump that it is a “witch hunt.”

Furthermore, only a quarter–26 percent–of Republicans polled would find special counsel Robert Mueller’s report credible if it found that any campaign member or associate knew of, encouraged, or helped with Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

An overwhelming 71 percent of Republicans said they would not find it credible.

The poll, reported by Axios, was conducted by Public Policy Polling between August 27-28, 2018, with a margin of error of +/4.1%.- READ MORE