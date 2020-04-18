Africans in China: ‘You Can’t Go Out on the Street if You Are Black’

Africans living in China continued reporting incidents of discrimination this week and worried they are being scapegoated by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials for a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The CCP claims it has nearly eradicated the Wuhan virus across China, so new infections are blamed on foreigners and Chinese who have traveled abroad recently.

Voice of America News (VOA) on Thursday found Africans hiding in their homes, or forced to remain there by Chinese officials, even those that have not traveled abroad since the pandemic began. Other Africans have been evicted from their homes and turned away from hotels. They no longer gather in the streets of cities like Guangzhou, but some are forced to live on the streets.

“We as Africans wake every morning, and there are people standing at your door, they say you have to undergo this test. So it was a confusing situation because some of us were thinking that ‘Oh, now they want to put the virus in us, not just checking us,’” a Burundi businessman who has lived in China for 12 years told VOA.

“We have pictures showing how some people were locked down in their apartments without food. You can’t go out on the street if you are black,” said a spokeswoman for an association of Nigerians living in China. – READ MORE

