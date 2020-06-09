‘Africans Are Not Children’: Democrats Face Backlash From Black Voices Over Political Stunt

Democrats faced intense backlash on Monday over a political stunt that they pulled in an attempt to show solidarity with the black community over death of George Floyd.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), and other top Democrats took at knee at Capitol Hill while wearing Kente cloth, which, as noted by The Washington Post, “comes from Ghana, where people wear it to show patriotism or celebrate a special occasion.”

Does wearing kente cloth and taking a knee mean you are all of a sudden “down with the struggle”? This is why people hate disingenuous politicians. Speaker Pelosi was there for the 94 crime bill. She is part of the problem. #VA10 https://t.co/uLbdwOgOoS — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) June 9, 2020

The photo-op moment for Democrats quickly went viral online — but not in a good way, as numerous people from the black community mocked and criticized Democrats for their political stunt.

Army combat veteran Jeffrey A Dove Jr., a Republican running in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, responded: “Does wearing kente cloth and taking a knee mean you are all of a sudden ‘down with the struggle’? This is why people hate disingenuous politicians. Speaker Pelosi was there for the 94 crime bill. She is part of the problem.” – READ MORE

