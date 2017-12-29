Aflac boosts employee benefits, pledged additional US investment due to tax bill

Aflac Incorporated announced Thursday it would be increasing its retirement contributions to employees and making additional investments in the United States due to the tax bill passed by the GOP-led Congress last week.

The insurance company said beginning next year, it will increase its 401(k) match from 50 percent to 100 percent on the first 4 percent of employee contributions and will also contribute $500 to each employee’s 401(k) plan.

Aflac also pledged to boost its investment in the U.S. by $250 million over the next three to five years by growing its U.S. operation and expanding benefits and training programs for workers.

“We are pleased that these tax reforms provide Aflac with an opportunity to increase our investments in initiatives that reflect our company values; providing for our employees in the long and short term, ensuring growth for our company and giving back to the community,” Aflac CEO Dan Amos said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *