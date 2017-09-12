Afghanistan Suicide Attack On 9/11 Anniversary Wounds US Troops

An Afghanistan car suicide attack on the anniversary of 9/11 wounded two U.S. troops and three Afghan civilians.

Operation Resolute Support, the U.S. mission in Afghanistan, released a statement Monday noting that a “small number” of service members suffered injuries after a suicide bomber drove into their convoy in Parwan Province, which is near Bagram airfield.

Ever since President Donald Trump pledged to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan, the Taliban has in turn pledged to turn the country into a “graveyard” for foreign troops. – READ MORE