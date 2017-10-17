Afghan Immigrant Found Guilty Of New York Terror Bombing Spree

A federal jury on Monday found Ahmad Rahimi guilty of a bomb attack that injured dozens of people in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood last year.

After deliberating for three hours, the Manhattan jury convicted Rahimi on multiple charges including using a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a public place and interstate transportation of explosives during a two-day bombing campaign in and around New York.

Rahimi, who has been jailed since his arrest last year, now faces a life sentence.

“Ahmad Khan Rahimi attacked our country and our way of life. Inspired by ISIS and al Qaeda, Rahimi planted and detonated bombs on the streets of Chelsea, in the heart of Manhattan, and in New Jersey, hoping to kill and maim as many innocent people as possible,” acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement, according to the New York Daily News. “Rahimi’s crimes of hate have been met with swift and resolute justice. Just over a year after his attacks, and following a fair and open trial, Rahimi now stands convicted of his crimes of terror by a unanimous jury of New Yorkers.” – READ MORE