Afghan guards turn their guns on U.S. troops; top American general escapes unharmed

Just two days before the nation’s pivotal elections, a brazen shooting rocked Afghanistan on Thursday, leaving at least two top Afghan officials dead and narrowly missing the apparent target: U.S. Gen. Scott Miller, the head of American forces in the country.

The shocking attack took place just after a high-level meeting between U.S. and Afghan officials at the governor’s palace in Kandahar. A gunman reportedly wearing an Afghan army uniform opened fire on his targets as the meeting concluded and the participants had gathered for a photo.

The Taliban, which has vowed to disrupt Saturday’s vote, quickly claimed responsibility for the attack and said Gen. Miller was their target.

Kandahar police chief Abdul Raziq was killed in the assault, as was Kandahar intelligence chief Abdul Mohmin. Kandahar Gov. Zalmay Wesa also was shot, but there were conflicting reports Thursday on whether he’d survived.

U.S. officials inside the meeting disputed the Taliban’s assertion that Gen. Miller was the target.- READ MORE