Advertisers Shaken: ‘We Are Now in a Situation Where the NFL is Declining’

The ratings this year are so bad that the NFL is now scrambling to offer “make-goods” to advertisers who spent vast sums of cash to appear on TV during games but are now finding that the numbers are not what they were promised when they bought their ad time.

Indeed, according to one advertising executive, the league is now in decline, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Even as surefire as the NFL has been — and the last couple years, NFL ratings stood up much better than network prime-time ratings — we are now in a situation where the NFL is declining,” Gibbs Haljun, investment lead at WPP PLC ad-buying firm Mindshare, told the Journal.

The Journal pointed to the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day broadcast as a case in point. Advertisers were charged large fees for their commercials to air during the turkey day games. However, as a whole, the league’s Thanksgiving ratings were down seven percent season-to-date.

This year’s consistently lower ratings have brought the NFL to begin offering special deals to advertisers to make up for the falling viewership. Consequently, the league has offered a list of “make-goods” to their unhappy advertisers, including cash back, free sponsorships on digital platforms, and extra plays of ads. – READ MORE

