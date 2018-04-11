Advertiser Who Stuck with Ingraham Gets Huge News

<Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow, made major waves last week when he very publicly announced he wanted no part of a campaign to pull advertisers from conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” show on Fox News.

Lindell was just putting a target on his own back for liberal activists to attack, but the news he got this week might have made it all worthwhile.

According to The Daily Caller, Lindell issued a statement Monday declaring that his pillow sales have remained “strong” despite liberal calls to boycott his product.

“MyPillow sales are strong. I am blessed to have loyal customers and grateful for all the support,” Lindell said in the statement. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1