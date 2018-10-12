Advanced Mexico-US drug tunnel had solar panels, ventilation, rail system

Authorities uncovered a tunnel outfitted with solar panels, lighting, ventilation and a rail system that could carry illegal immigrants, arms dealers and drug smugglers from Mexico into the United States, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said this week.

Authorities made the discovery in mid-September and said the tunnel’s entrance, in Baja California, Mexico, was just 221 feet south of the U.S. border. The entry shaft was about 31 feet deep.

“Sophisticated tunnels take a lot of time and money to make,” Border Patrol Agent Tekae Michael told the San Diego Union-Tribune. He said the tunnel was most likely built for drug smuggling. “When we find them, they’re a pretty big deal.”

“Agents reported that there was a solar panel system used to run the electrical, lighting and ventilation systems that were in the tunnel,” officials said in a news release. “There were also two sump-pump systems within the tunnel to pump out any water that gathered…Agents also reported that a rail system was installed that ran the entire length of the tunnel.” – READ MORE

A new report shows that Americans are paying an enormous amount more for the births of illegal immigrant children than for the funding that Congress plans to give to President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The data by the Census Bureau reveals that there were 297,000 births by women in the U.S. illegally in 2014.

The births by the illegal immigrants cost taxpayers approximately $2.4 billion — which is $800 million more than the approved budget for Trump’s border wall and is enough to pay for the wall over 10 years, The Washington Examiner reported.

The number of illegal immigrant births totaled 7.5 percent of all births, compared to the number of legal immigrants 12.4 percent of all births in the U.S. in 2014. – READ MORE