Adult MS-13 Member Caught Claiming to Be Unaccompanied Minor at Border

Border Patrol Agents In The Yuma Sector Found An Adult Ms-13 Member Hiding In A Group Of 61 Illegal Immigrants Found In The Desert. The Gang Member Initially Claimed To Be An Unaccompanied Minor.

Agents assigned to the Yuma Station came upon a large group of 61 illegal immigrants who had just crossed the border Monday afternoon near the San Luis Port of Entry in southern Arizona. The illegal border crossers consisted of a single Mexican national, 59 Guatemalans, and one Salvadoran who claimed to be an unaccompanied minor, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Yuma Sector Public Affairs officials.

The agents transported all 61 to the Yuma Station for processing. The agents determined the person claiming to be a Salvadoran unaccompanied minor to actually be an adult. Officials identified the Salvadoran as 18-year-old Herberth Geovani Argueta-Chavez. He also admitted to being a member of Mara Salvatrucha-13 (MS-13).

Argueta-Chavez told officials “he was trying to separate from the gang.” He said he crossed the border illegally to make his way to Los Angeles, California. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1