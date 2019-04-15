Adult Children Could Be Charged In College Scandals: Report

The adult children of the parents charged in the college admissions scandals could be charged as well, according to reports from CBS News.

Prosecutors sent target letters from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston to children who were aged 18 or over at the time of admission and who prosecutors believe were aware of the crime at the time, an anonymous source told CBS News. The target letters do not always mean that the individuals will be charged, but they do mean the children will now be under investigation.

It remains unknown how many letters were sent out.

When actress Felicity Huffman issued a statement after pleading guilty earlier this week, she reportedly said that her daughter knew nothing of her actions.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” Huffman said in a statement. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

While no students have been charged yet, a student’s admission to Yale was rescinded and Stanford expelled some students implicated in the scandals. Sixteen other adults face new charges, including Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, according to CBS News.

Follow Mary Margaret on Twitter.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]