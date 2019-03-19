ADL: Extremist Killings DOWN 39% Under President Donald Trump

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has reported that extremist killings are down under President Donald Trump, falling 39% during the first two years of the Trump administration relative to the last two years of President Barack Obama’s administration.

The numbers are presented in the ADL’s recent study, “Murder and Extremism in the United States in 2018.” There were 72 killings by extremists in 2015 and 70 in 2016, versus 37 in 2017 and 50 in 2018.

The left-leaning ADL, which is run by former Obama official Jonathan Grenblatt, chose to bury its own data. It emphasized the “sharp increase” in the number of “extremist-related killings” in 2018.

The ADL also emphasized that right-wing extremists were related to all 50 of those killings — though, as Breitbart News pointed out when the study was released earlier this year, the ADL also admitted that the proportion of those killings that were related to extremist ideology actually declined. – READ MORE