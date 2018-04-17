Adidas: We want to sign Kaepernick to endorsement deal if he finds a team

The president of Adidas’s North America division said the company wants to sign Colin Kaepernick to an endorsement deal if the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback can find a new team.

“If he signs on a team, we would definitely want to sign him,” Mark King said Friday in Phoenix, AZ Central reported.

King noted the company doesn’t want to come off as “taking advantage of this noise or interest that he had generated.”

“We love athletes that have a platform to make the world a better place,” King said.

“If they’re an activist in a way that brings attention to something that moves the world forward, even if there’s controversy at that moment, we’re really interested in those athletes because I think it represents the world today.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1