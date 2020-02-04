Adam Schiff Warns Donald Trump Could Give Alaska to the Russians If Not Impeached

House Impeachment Manager and House Oversight Chairman Adam Schiff warned Monday that President Donald Trump might give Alaska to the Russians if he is not impeached.

Schiff disagreed with the president’s lawyers, who argued that Trump’s actions were not criminal and should thus not be considered impeachable.

He warned that they were setting a precedent that would only encourage Trump to pursue “unacceptable” actions if exonerated.

“Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election,” he said. “Or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago personally and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war.” – READ MORE