Adam Schiff To Send Criminal Referral To DOJ Aimed At Erik Prince For Perjury

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff says he plans on sending a criminal referral to the Department of Justice aimed at Blackwater founder Erik Prince regarding perjury Tuesday.

The House Judiciary Chairman said at a Washington Post Live event that Prince lied to Congress in November 2017 about a meeting in the Seychelles islands with a Russian financier with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the 2016 election.

But, Prince, a former Navy Seal, told Congress otherwise, saying it was not a planned meeting, which contradicts what special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found. The report found Prince previously set up the meeting with the Russian financier, Kirill Dmitriev, nine days before Trump’s inauguration, The Washington Examiner reported.

“The evidence is so weighty that the Justice Department needs to consider this,” Schiff said. “I do believe there is very strong evidence that he willingly misled the committee,” he continued.

Before the Mueller report was released, Prince’s speech at a Wisconsin college was canceled in March after students prevented him from speaking, banging drums and stacking chairs on stage.

Schiff said he would be making the “criminal referral today.”

