Adam Schiff threatens to defund intel community unless Trump whistleblower details disclosed

As President Trump faces media scrutiny over a phone call he held with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he may seek to withhold funds from the intelligence community unless they disclose the full contents of the conversation.

Schiff, who serves as the House Intel Committee chairman, appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, where host Jake Tapper asked if Schiff would be willing to put the nation at risk to get to the bottom of the cryptic report.

“It depends on what funds we withhold,” Schiff replied. “In this case, you have the office of the director of national intelligence that is withholding this complaint in violation of the clear letter of the law… And there are funding requests that that office makes that don’t go directly to national security that we can withhold.”

The story was first reported by the Washington Post as a whistleblower claim about Trump making some type of "promise" to a foreign leader, which may have been of a nefarious nature. Further reporting claimed the conversation was linked to Ukraine, and Trump's request for their government to look into 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden's son and his business dealings.