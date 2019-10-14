Adam Schiff: ‘There Doesn’t Need to Be a Quid Pro Quo’ to Impeach Trump (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claimed that a quid pro quo agreement between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not necessary for Trump’s request that the foreign government investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden to be an impeachable offense.

Schiff, 59, has been one of the driving forces behind the impeachment inquiry that began last month after an unnamed CIA official filed a whistleblower complaint alleging wrongdoing by the president during his phone call with Zelensky. However, Schiff’s ties to the whisteblower have given political opponents, including Trump, ammunition to question his actions.

“We have discovered in short order not only the contents of that call, but also the preparatory work that went into the call. The effort to condition something the Ukrainian president deeply sought, and that was a meeting with the president to establish that this new president of Ukraine had a powerful patron in the president of the United States that was of vital importance to Ukraine, was being conditioned on digging up dirt on the Bidens,” Schiff stated on Sunday’s episode of CBS’s Face The Nation. – READ MORE