Adam Schiff Tells Senate: You Cannot Simply ‘Rely on What Was Investigated in the House’

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) tried to convince the Senate on Wednesday that it had to subpoena more witnesses and documents because it could not “rely on what was investigated in the House.”

Schiff’s odd argument appeared to admit that the House investigation was insufficient, even as fellow House impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) claimed that the impeachment case had already been “proven beyond any doubt at all.”

Schiff claimed that it would be unprecedented to hold a Senate trial without witnesses. However, he denied all Republican requests for new witnesses in the House Intelligence Committee, which he chairs — which was also unprecedented.

The House managers faced off against the White House legal team in the first of two day-long marathon question-and-answer sessions, in which Senators from both parties asked questions that exceeded ninety in all. – READ MORE