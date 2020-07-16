Adam Schiff spooked about being kept ‘in the dark’ over ‘dreaded’ Durham investigation

How Attorney General William Barr may yet unleash the power of the Justice Department has House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff unnerved.

The California Democrat invoked U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is conducting a criminal inquiry of the federal Russia investigation, as he discussed his dread that “more serious abuse” of federal law enforcement will happen in the coming days.

“One of the concerns I have with Bill Barr is that the worst is yet to come. I mean, he’s got a terrible, destructive track record as it is, and it may get worse in the coming days,” Schiff said in a recent episode of the Talking Feds podcast. “But what we have seen largely is Barr’s intervention to protect the president.”

As examples, Schiff mentioned Barr’s rollout of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and “intervention” in cases spun off from the Russia investigation to “help Trump cronies” such as Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

[…]

Whereas Schiff is spooked by being kept in the dark about Durham’s work, his Republican counterpart on the House Intelligence Committee views that as a “good sign.”

“The one good thing so far that we’ve learned about this Durham investigation is that Durham isn’t talking. People on his team aren’t talking,” California Rep. Devin Nunes said during a Fox News interview last month. “I think that’s a good sign that this is a real, legitimate investigation that’s occurring.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --