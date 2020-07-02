Adam Schiff Says ‘We May All Be Moving To Canada Soon’

On Monday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that “we may all be moving to Canada soon” when discussing social media and alleged meddling in the upcoming presidential election.

Schiff’s comments came during a George Washington University forum titled “Social Media Disinformation and Election Interference.”

Schiff said during the forum that he gets the “sense that there’s something going on at Twitter, that maybe we’ve reached the last straw for what the management of Twitter can take, in terms of what they’re seeing how their platform is being used.”

Regarding Facebook, the Democrat said the tech giant will “need to be pulled and dragged into this era of corporate responsibility.” – READ MORE

