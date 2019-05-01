Adam Schiff Predictably Wants Barr Fired After Misreading Washington Post Story

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), never one to miss an opportunity to stoke hatred against the Trump administration, is calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign for allegedly lying to Congress.

Schiff’s call came shortly after The Washington Post published an article detailing a letter sent from Special Counsel Robert Mueller to Barr just days after the attorney general released a summary of the investigation into President Donald Trump’s alleged Russian collusion and obstruction of justice.

Mueller said in his previously undisclosed March 27 letter to Barr that the attorney general’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the special counsel’s investigation. This was enough to send Democrats like Schiff and their media allies into a frenzy.

"I think his statement is deliberately false and misleading, and yes, most people would consider that to be a lie," Schiff told CBS Wednesday morning, referring to Barr's previous testimony before congress. "Look, there's no sugar coating this, I think he should step down. It's hard, I think, for the country to have confidence in the top law enforcement official in the country if he's asked a direct question as he was and he gives a directly false answer, so this is serious business."