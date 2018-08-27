Adam Schiff: ‘Impeachment Is a Political Standard’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called impeachment “a political standard.”

Schiff said, “It’s not just, I think, that Democrats don’t want to talk about impeachment. I think as a matter of our Constitutional responsibility. We have to look candidly at what is the evidence and what does that mean and what does that say in terms of weather we’ve reached the point of high crimes and misdemeanors. But I don’t think we should be talking about it and embracing before we have seen the full body of evidence. As a former prosecutor, I like to know all the facts before I make a judgment.”

He continued, “The reality is impeachment is a political standard. Impeachment is at any given time what half of the House and two-thirds of the Senate say it is. And given the dearth of people in the GOP who are willing to say anything about this president’s conduct, I think you’re going to need a really powerful case to entertain that kind of a sanction.” – READ MORE

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Sunday there is not enough evidence yet to bring impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Swalwell said Trump is not above the law, but Democrats don’t have enough evidence yet to say that he has committed a high crime and misdemeanor.

Rep. Eric Swalwell says "Democrats should not lead with impeachment," but "we shouldn't look the other way." "The best thing we can do is promise the American people if we are given the majority," we will conduct investigations GOP is unwilling to conduct https://t.co/jlGXhrRuSP pic.twitter.com/xW4DKDyvtS — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 26, 2018

“We don’t want to be as reckless with the facts as he is,” he said. “I think having thorough investigations, putting forth an impenetrable case, doing it in a bipartisan way is the proper way to do this, but we’re not there yet.” – READ MORE