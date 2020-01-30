Adam Schiff: ‘I Don’t Know Who the Whistleblower Is’

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff insisted Wednesday that he did not know the identity of the so-called “whistleblower” who first filed a complaint about President Donald Trump.

“First of all, I don’t know who the whistleblower is, I haven’t met them or communicated with them in any way,” Schiff claimed during the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday

Schiff failed to mention, however, that the “whistleblower” approached a House Intelligence Committee aide with information about Trump’s call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the New York Times, Schiff’s committee staffer advised the “whistleblower” to meet with the inspector general and file a whistleblower complaint.

But Schiff denied that his staff did anything to help the “whistleblower.”

“The committee staff did not write the complaint or coach the whistleblower what to put in the complaint,” he said. – READ MORE