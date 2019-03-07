Adam Schiff Hires Leftist, Russian Mob Prosecutor to Head Intel Committee’s Probe into Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-ca) Announced On Tuesday That The House Intelligence Committee He Chairs Has Hired Daniel Goldman To Be A Senior Adviser And Lead The Committee’s Investigative Operations As It Continues Its Probe Into The President Donald Trump Campaign’s Alleged Collusion With Russia.

Goldman, who frequently appears as a legal analyst on NBC and MSNBC, worked as Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York from 2007 and 2017, according to his bio on the Brennan Center for Justice, a George Soros-funded organization that recently named him a fellow in one of its programs.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Goldman’s track-record on Russian crimes is extensive. While in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, Goldman was the deputy chief of the office’s organized crime division, successfully prosecuting over 30 cases. He oversaw cases a slew of cases with Russian defendants, ranging from racketeering and money laundering to securities fraud and insurance fraud. He also oversaw the conviction for murder of members of the Genovese family inner-circle.

In his role as a television legal analyst, Goldman has concluded Trump broke the law and conspired to hide it in order to win the 2016 presidential election.

In December of 2018, in an appearance on MSNBC, Chuck Todd asked Goldman about the reports that Trump was in the room when discussions about hush money payments were arranged for women who accused him of having an affair with them.- READ MORE