Adam Schiff has collusion problems of his own

The ski resort meeting between Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and the founder of Fusion GPS shows that the House Intelligence Committee chairman is the wrong person to trust with leading a serious, unbiased inquiry.

For more than two years, Schiff has led the fight to make the Russia-collusion narrative stick. But the jig may finally up.

The Russia story, of course, got its start during Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign. Robby Mook, John Podesta, and the rest of the Clinton brain trust did everything they could to sell Americans on it, even paying a group of “consultants” working for Fusion GPS, including a former spy and the wife of a high-ranking DOJ official, to write a “dossier” on then-candidate Trump.

Clinton’s team failed to place the dossier, with its lurid and incredible claims, in the media before election 2016. But they did later offer its supposed evidence of collusion with Russia as their excuse for losing to Trump. It ultimately didn’t work, as the American people saw through it.

Schiff has kept up the pressure in Congress that's led to endless investigative hearings and the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. But he may have played a bigger role in all this than anyone realized. Last summer, as John Solomon noted recently, Schiff was spotted openly talking with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson in Aspen, Colorado. This, of course, leads to many new questions about Schiff's affiliation and involvement with Fusion GPS. Was this the first time he met with Glenn Simpson? What is his past history with one of the more significant characters in the Russia-collusion hoax?