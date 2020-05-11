Adam Schiff: DOJ’s Decision Doesn’t Exonerate Flynn, But Incriminates AG Barr

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed the Department of Justice’s decision to drop criminal charges against retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn on Thursday does not exonerate the former Trump national security advisor, but rather incriminates Attorney General William Barr.

Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his illicit Russian contacts. His lies do not now become truths. This dismissal does not exonerate him. But it does incriminate Bill Barr. In the worst politicization of the Justice Department in its history. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 7, 2020

“Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his illicit Russian contacts. His lies do not now become truths,” Schiff wrote on Twitter. “This dismissal does not exonerate him. But it does incriminate Bill Barr.”

“In the worst politicization of the Justice Department in its history,” the California Democrat added. – READ MORE

