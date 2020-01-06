Adam Schiff Demands Public Hearings on Soleimani Strike

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who lead secret impeachment hearings against President Trump, is now calling on Congress to hold public hearings on the U.S.’s decision to launch the deadly airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

“I think there should be open hearings on this subject,” Schiff told the Washington Post in an interview published Monday. “The president has put us on a path where we may be at war with Iran. That requires the Congress to fully engage.”

Asked for his thoughts on President Trump warning Iran that the U.S. will hit 52 sites, including cultural sites, if Tehran retaliates the California Democrat said: “None of that could come out of the Pentagon. Absolutely no way.”

On Saturday evening, President Trump said the 52 Iranian sites “will be hit very fast and very hard” if Tehran strikes back at U.S. citizens or assets.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters,” the president tweeted. “He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.” – READ MORE