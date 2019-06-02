Adam Schiff Demands Materials From Probe Into Russia-Collusion Investigation

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has sent a letter to the heads of various U.S. intelligence agencies demanding they turn over materials that are being sent to the Department of Justice as it reviews the origins of the FBI investigation in Trump’s 2016 campaign. Schiff sent the letter to Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone, according to CNN.

Schiff called Trump’s May 23, 2019 directive to the agencies ordering them to assist in the review, “a disturbing effort by the President and the Attorney General to politicize the Intelligence Community and law enforcement, and raises grave concerns about inappropriate and misleading disclosures of classified information and IC sources and methods for political ends.”

That’s a rich accusation coming from Schiff, who acted as a sieve for confidential information during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

Schiff worries in his letter that the investigation and directive, which may declassify information relating to how the investigation in Trump’s campaign began, “threatens national security by subverting longstanding rules and practices that obligate you and other heads of IC agencies to safeguard sources and methods and prevent the politicization of intelligence and law enforcement.” – READ MORE