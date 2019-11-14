Adam Schiff Claims He Does Not Know Identity of Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’

After House Democrats kicked off their impeachment hearings against President Trump on Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., claimed he has no knowledge of the Ukraine whistleblower’s identity, despite reports of his staff meeting with the person in secret.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., who was recently reassigned to the committee, interjected to point out that Schiff is the only member of Congress to have spoken with the whistleblower directly and asked that the rest of the chamber be given the same opportunity.

Schiff denied knowing the whistleblower’s identity and claimed Jordan was making false statements.

“Do you anticipate when we might vote on the ability to have the whistleblower in front of us… the 435 members of Congress, you are the only member who knows who that individual is,” Jordan said. “And your staff is the only staff of any member of Congress who’s had a chance to talk with that individual. We would like that opportunity. When might that happen in this proceeding today?”

"First, as the gentleman knows, that's a false statement," Schiff replied. "I do not know the identity of the whistleblower and I'm determined to make sure that identity is protected. But as I said… you'll have an opportunity after the witnesses testify to make a motion to subpoena any witness and compel a vote."