Adam Schiff claims case against Trump is ‘ironclad’ but won’t say if he’ll be impeached

“This president has now twice sought foreign interference in our election… when invited the Russians to hack Hillary’s emails and later that day they attempted to do exactly that. There is a sense of urgency when you have a president who’s threatening the integrity of our elections,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union”

“We need to act now if we’re going to act, and we can’t allow this obstruction to succeed,” Schiff continued. “The other point I would make is, the case in terms of the Ukraine misconduct is ironclad, but so is the case of the president’s obstruction of the Congress.”

Despite displaying supreme confidence in Trump's guilt, the California Democrat was unable to answer host Jake Tapper when asked if Trump would eventually be impeached, earlier in the interview.