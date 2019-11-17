Adam Schiff Calls Trump ‘Charlatan,’ Vows to Send Him Back to the ‘Golden Throne He Came From’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Saturday attacked President Donald Trump as a “charlatan” and vowed to send him back to the “golden throne he came from” in a speech at the California Democratic Party State Convention in Long Beach.

“Two years ago I stood before you and I urged you to resist and you did, but we are more than a resistance now. We are a majority!” Schiff told attendees.

“We are a majority in one House, and we will become a majority in the other, and we will send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from,” the California Democrat continued. He went on:

The most grave threat to the life and health of our democracy comes from within — from a president without ethical compass, without understanding of or devotion to our Constitution. There is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes that he is above the law.

Earlier Saturday, President Trump lampooned the House intel panel chair, misspelling his name as “Schitt” in a tweet highlighting the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassing 28,000 for the first time ever. – READ MORE