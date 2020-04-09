Adam Schiff Accused Of Sending Letter To Media Before Acting Director Of National Intelligence, Who Responds on Twitter

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has a history of using a willing media to further his interests and narratives.

The latest example comes from media reports of a letter Schiff sent to Acting Director of National Security Ric Grenell, except the media was provided a copy of the letter before Grenell. The director and former ambassador to Germany called Schiff and the media out on Twitter, suggesting they were “politicizing the intelligence community.”

“His letter was sent to the press before it was sent to me. These press leaks politicizing the intelligence community must stop,” Grenell said in response to a Hill reporter tweeting out a copy of the letter meant for the DNI chief.

His letter was sent to the press before it was sent to me. These press leaks politicizing the intelligence community must stop. https://t.co/hdWIzGWvZr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 7, 2020

A House Intelligence Committee official told CBS News that the letter was sent to the Office for the Director of National Intelligence at 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday. This anonymous official also told the outlet that the ODNI confirmed receipt of the letter and that the letter was provided to reporters 14 minutes later, at 1:28 p.m. – READ MORE

