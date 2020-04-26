Adam Schiff: 50,000 Americans Dead Because Trump Wasn’t Removed (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed Friday evening that 50,000 Americans died because the Senate failed to remove President Donald Trump from office during the impeachment trial in February.

.⁦@RepAdamSchiff⁩ suggests “50,000 Americans” are dead because Trump wasn’t impeached Republicans said “How much damage could he really do? … I don’t think we had any idea how much damage he would go on to do … There are 50,000 Americans now who are dead” pic.twitter.com/QGH941MSlk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 25, 2020

Schiff’s argument runs counter to those who have argued that the impeachment trial was a pointless distraction that prevented Congress from acting to help stop the pandemic. A timeline of events reveals that President Trump took the first actions against the pandemic despite the trial, including forming the coronavirus task force, and banning travel with China. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --