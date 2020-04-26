Adam Schiff: 50,000 Americans Dead Because Trump Wasn’t Removed (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed Friday evening that 50,000 Americans died because the Senate failed to remove President Donald Trump from office during the impeachment trial in February.

Schiff’s argument runs counter to those who have argued that the impeachment trial was a pointless distraction that prevented Congress from acting to help stop the pandemic. A timeline of events reveals that President Trump took the first actions against the pandemic despite the trial, including forming  the coronavirus task force, and banning travel with China. – READ MORE

