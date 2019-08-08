Adam Kinzinger: ‘Serious movement’ brewing to overturn entire Second Amendment

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said there is a political movement brewing in the United States to try and overturn the Second Amendment in its entirety, and do away with a citizen’s right to keep and bear arms.

Kinzinger, who wrote a piece following the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso supporting “red-flag” laws, said there is an inherent danger of political overshoot that could create a stream of unintended consequences, but claimed it would be better than doing nothing.

“It is unfair that you would deny somebody a right by putting a restriction in place because… I own an AR. 99.99 percent of us are responsible with these guns. But as a society, we can’t predict individual behavior,” he said on “The Daily Briefing,” Wednesday.

Kinzinger added: “We have to make societal differences and changes… attitudes are turning so much against the Second Amendment that the thing that we risk is that there will be a serious movement to not just create restrictions but to overturn the whole amendment. Now, by the way, your freedom of religion is protected by the First . If we begin to start to repeal the Bill of Rights, who knows where this whole thing goes.” – READ MORE