Actual Newsweek Headline: ‘Donald Trump’s Hair Flaps In The Wind, Revealing His Scalp’

Newsweek has given up even trying to masquerade as a serious and nonpartisan source of news.

When boarding Air Force One last Friday, the 71-year-old President Trump’s hair got caught in the wind of the jets, allowing cameras to see the back of his scalp. Yes, Newsweek actually deemed this worthy of an article, complete with the headline: “WATCH: DONALD TRUMP’S HAIR FLAPS IN THE WIND, REVEALING HIS SCALP”

The article, written by Tufayel Ahmed, described the image as searing, something unable to be unseen:

OK, once you see this footage, you’ll never be able to unsee it. So, like the blue pill and the red pill in The Matrix, make your choice now. Because there’s no turning back.

On Wednesday, footage circulated of President Donald Trump’s hairflapping in the wind as he boarded Air Force One last Friday. The windy conditions caused Trump’s famous mane to become disheveled, revealing what appears to be significant bald patches. – READ MORE