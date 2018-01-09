Actress Who Wore Red Instead of Black at Globes Hits Back at Critics: ‘Shaming Is Part of the Problem’

When actress Blanca Blanco walked the red carpet for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, she stood out for not just what she was wearing, but also the color.

In an effort to combat the sexual assault and harassment problem in Hollywood, some actresses have come together to form the “Time’s Up” initiative, which is a combined advocacy group and a legal support fund. To raise awareness, the highly recommended attire for the Globes was black.

Blanco, however, chose to wear red and received some criticism for doing so.

She has since responded to the criticism, telling Fox News that though she chose to wear red, she is not against the “Me Too” movement or “Time’s Up”:

Shaming is part of the problem — Blanca Blanco (@blancablanco) January 8, 2018

Actress Rose McGowan said Sunday that it was “Hollywood fakery” for actors to wear black to the Golden Globes as a way to protest sexual misconduct.