Actress Sandra Bernhard: There’d Be None of This Chaos Under ‘Rightful President’ Hillary Clinton’s Watch

Actress-comedienne Sandra Bernhard declared on Friday that the country would not be experiencing “this chaos” spurred by the Chinese coronavirus if the “rightful president” Hillary Clinton were in office.

“listen my wonderful lady we blew it this country hangs its head in shame you are our rightful President and none of this chaos would be happening under your watch, thank you for standing up, still,” Sandra Bernhard said in response from a sarcastic tweet from Clinton, directed to President Trump.

“I know this is all hard for you, @realdonaldtrump, so let me spell it out,” the actor perhaps best known for her role on Rosanne said, listing a swath of proposals that need to take place, from quarantines to cancellations — both of which are taking place. Bernhard also placed “giving a damn” on the list. – READ MORE

