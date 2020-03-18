Actress Rosanna Arquette Issues Vicious Tweet: Jewish Conspiracy Behind Coronavirus

On Tuesday, Hollywood actress, Trump-hater and now apparent vicious anti-Semite Rosanna Arquette issued a tweet (later deleted) insinuating a Jewish conspiracy behind the ravaging of the world by the coronavirus, ranting, “I’m still confused, so Israel has been working on a corona virus vaccine for a year already ? (so they knew )Vaccines take a long time to know if they are safe and KUSHNER OSCAR is the major investor in the new vaccine that is supposedly coming here. lives at risk for profit.”

Incidentally, because Arquette is too emptyheaded to realize this, there are TONS of coronaviruses out there. They’re not a new thing. This particular strain, COVID-19, is new. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 17, 2020

Speaking to The Guardian last May, Arquette boasted, “I’m a ‘take no sh**’ kind of person. I’ve never kept my mouth shut, especially as my industry is so misogynistic. I’ve got a reputation as a troublemaker.”

Last August Arquette pronounced her verdict regarding President Trump, tweeting, “The president of the United States of America incites racist violence. The end.” – READ MORE

