Actress Olivia Munn Claims ‘The Predator’ Cast Shunned Her For Ousting Registered Sex Offender

Actress Olivia Munn claims that certain cast members from her latest film “The Predator” have shunned her after she pushed Fox Studios to delete a scene that featured a registered sex offender.

Last week, reports surfaced that actor Steven Wilder Striegel pleaded guilty in 2010 for trying to entice a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship. As a longtime friend of “The Predator” director Shane Black, Striegel had been given roles in several of Black’s films including “Iron Man 3” and “The Nice Guys.” For “The Predator,” Striegel had a three-page scene alongside Olivia Munn, playing a jogger who hits on her repeatedly.

“Our studio was not aware of Mr. Striegel’s background when he was hired,” Fox told The Associated Press. “Several weeks ago, when the studio learned the details, his one scene in the film was removed within 24 hours.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Munn said her co-stars haven’t exactly responded in kind to her blowing the whistle on a registered sex offender — and that includes director Shane Black. “It’s a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast,” Munn told THR. “I do feel like I’ve been treated by some people that I’m the one who went to jail or I’m the one that put this guy on set.” – READ MORE

Olivia Munn suggested Wednesday that she received “threatening calls” and considered leaving the country as she went public with sexual misconduct allegations against film producer Brett Ratner.

“Ronan Farrow and everyone at the New York Times and all the women who stepped forward in the beginning, they opened the flood gates for the rest of us,” Munn told the Associated Press Wednesday on the red carpet ahead of The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment breakfast.

“Obviously with my story, it all was public in 2011 with Brett Ratner taking credit for it, ” she added. “And yet the world didn’t do anything. Nobody cared.”