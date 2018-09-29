Actress Mira Sorvino: America Needs a ‘Revolution’ After Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

Golden Globe-winning Actress Mira Sorvino Appeared To Support A “revolution” On Thursday, As President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Defended Himself Against 3o-plus-year-old Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct.

As a survivor & a woman,I feel somewhat sick about today. If the @SenateGOP rush to a vote without further investigation,involving the FBI, listening to the other 2 women who have come forward & Judge,then they’ve proven to be more interested in party than truth.We demand better! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) September 27, 2018

“I have never before today actually felt we needed a revolution,” Sorvino added soon after.

I have never before today actually felt we needed a revolution — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) September 27, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Mighty Aphrodite star also described Dr. Christine Ford’s testimony, where she claimed Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party, as “extremely credible and sympathetic.” – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE