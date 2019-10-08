Actress Ellen Barkin to ‘Dumb’ Trump Supporters: ‘Do You Want a Dumb President?’

Left-wing actress Ellen Barkin posed a question to President Donald Trump’s “dumb” supporters, asking them if they want a president “who is as dumb or dumber than you.”

By now, even you know you’re all pretty dumb so let me rephrase my question…Do you want a president who is as dumb or dumber than you? Think about it… — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 6, 2019

The Ocean’s Thirteen actress — who has disparaged Trump’s supporters in the past, calling them the “most extreme right-wingers since the Nazis” — described Trump’s supporters as “dumb” and asked his base if they “want a dumb president?”

“Trump survivors, I mean supporters need to ask themselves only one question cuz the fact is irrefutable…Do you want a dumb president?” Ellen Barkin tweeted, immediately rephrasing her question and focusing on Trump’s spelling as proof of his purported lack of intelligence.

“By now, even you know you’re all pretty dumb so let me rephrase my question…Do you want a president who is as dumb or dumber than you? Think about it…,” she said, stressing that she is not talking about “big words like compulsory or obligatory.” – READ MORE